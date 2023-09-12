Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 4760 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4798.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4760 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 4810 and a low of 4760 during the day. Bajaj Auto's market capitalization is 135,788.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4988.55 and its 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 7,081 shares were traded for Bajaj Auto.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4798.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹4760

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4798.9. There has been a 0.82% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 38.9.

12 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4760 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 7,081 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 4,760.

