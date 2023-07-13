comScore
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹4862.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 4878.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4862.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 4903.1 and closed at 4915.65. The stock had a high of 4935 and a low of 4870. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 138,119.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4952 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. There were 3433 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:04:22 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹4862.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was 4862.55, which represents a decrease of 0.32% from the previous day's closing price of 4878.15. The net change in the stock price was -15.6.

13 Jul 2023, 03:21:12 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4869.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4869.55. It has experienced a decrease of 0.18% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -8.6.

13 Jul 2023, 03:07:02 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4860.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4860.5, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -17.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.36% and has dropped by 17.65 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48:55 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4860.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4860.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.35 percent, resulting in a net change of -17.3.

13 Jul 2023, 02:32:20 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4870, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The stock price of Bajaj Auto is currently 4870, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

13 Jul 2023, 02:20:28 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4857.9, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4857.9 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -20.25, indicating a decrease of 20.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03:11 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4858.8, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4858.8, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -19.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is a decrease of 19.35.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46:39 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878.85, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4878.85. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

13 Jul 2023, 01:38:51 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4887, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

13 Jul 2023, 01:15:03 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4897, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4897 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 18.85. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.39% and has seen a net gain of 18.85 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:02:21 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4893, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4893, with a net change of 14.85 and a percent change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 14.85 points, or 0.3%, compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 12:53:34 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4889.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4889.9, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% or 11.75 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:32:42 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:30:48 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4889.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4889.65. It has experienced a 0.24 percent change, with a net change of 11.5.

13 Jul 2023, 12:17:21 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4895.85, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4895.85 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 17.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% and the price has increased by 17.7.

13 Jul 2023, 12:07:01 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4900, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4900, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 21.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 21.85 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:50:32 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4909.75, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4909.75, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 31.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the value has increased by 31.6.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36:07 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4898.5, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4898.5 with a net change of 20.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 20.35 from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15:02 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4897, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4897. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.85.

13 Jul 2023, 10:47:27 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4933.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4933.1. It has seen a 1.13% increase in value, with a net change of 54.95.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33:12 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4933.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4933.1, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 54.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.13% from its previous closing price and has gained 54.95 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07:48 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4937.8, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4937.8, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 59.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% and the actual increase in value is 59.65.

13 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

13 Jul 2023, 09:34:31 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4948.1, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4948.1, reflecting a 1.43% increase. This means that the stock has risen by 69.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:19:41 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4987.65, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4987.65 with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 109.5. This means that the stock has increased by 2.24% from its previous closing price and has gained 109.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:04:43 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4881.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4915.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4881.3, with a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%. The net change is -34.35, suggesting a decrease of 34.35 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:05:40 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4915.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3433. The closing price for the shares was 4915.65.

