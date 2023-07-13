Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 4862.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's 4878.15

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹4862.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹4862.55, which represents a decrease of 0.32% from the previous day's closing price of ₹4878.15. The net change in the stock price was -15.6.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4869.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4869.55. It has experienced a decrease of 0.18% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -8.6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4860.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4860.5, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -17.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.36% and has dropped by 17.65 points.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4860.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹4860.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.35 percent, resulting in a net change of -17.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4870, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The stock price of Bajaj Auto is currently ₹4870, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and a negative net change. Click here for Bajaj Auto Board Meetings

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4857.9, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹4857.9 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -20.25, indicating a decrease of ₹20.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4858.8, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹4858.8, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -19.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the net change is a decrease of ₹19.35.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878.85, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4878.85. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4887, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4878.15

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4897, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4897 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 18.85. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.39% and has seen a net gain of 18.85 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4893, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4893, with a net change of 14.85 and a percent change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 14.85 points, or 0.3%, compared to the previous trading session.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4889.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4889.9, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% or 11.75 points.

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4889.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4889.65. It has experienced a 0.24 percent change, with a net change of 11.5. Click here for Bajaj Auto News

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4895.85, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4895.85 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 17.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% and the price has increased by ₹17.7.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4900, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4900, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 21.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 21.85 points.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4909.75, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4909.75, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 31.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the value has increased by ₹31.6.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4898.5, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4898.5 with a net change of 20.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or ₹20.35 from its previous value. Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4897, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4897. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.85.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4933.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4933.1. It has seen a 1.13% increase in value, with a net change of 54.95.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4933.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4933.1, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 54.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.13% from its previous closing price and has gained 54.95 points.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4937.8, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4937.8, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 59.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% and the actual increase in value is 59.65. Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4948.1, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4948.1, reflecting a 1.43% increase. This means that the stock has risen by ₹69.95.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4987.65, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹4878.15 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4987.65 with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 109.5. This means that the stock has increased by 2.24% from its previous closing price and has gained 109.5 points.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4881.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4915.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4881.3, with a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%. The net change is -34.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹34.35 in the stock price.