Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 5428.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5431.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5400.8 and closed at 5391.6. The highest price reached during the day was 5450, while the lowest was 5371.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 153,258.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65, and the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months18.0%
6 Months18.8%
YTD49.11%
1 Year44.77%
13 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5431.95, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5428.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5431.95. It has experienced a small 0.07% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5391.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 425 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5391.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.