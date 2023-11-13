Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5400.8 and closed at ₹5391.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5450, while the lowest was ₹5371.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹153,258.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.