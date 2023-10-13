Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 5107.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5106.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 5119.85 and a close price of 5063.45. The stock reached a high of 5150 and a low of 5053.9. The market capitalization of the company is 144,669.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5272.2, while the 52-week low is 3521. The BSE volume for the day was 4920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5106.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹5107.85

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5106.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. This corresponds to a net change of -0.9.

13 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5063.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Auto's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4920. The closing price of the shares was 5063.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.