Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹4674.1 and closed at ₹4637.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4674.1 and a low of ₹4578.4. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹130059.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 4919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Auto Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.4%
|3 Months
|-3.79%
|6 Months
|20.03%
|YTD
|27.18%
|1 Year
|14.02%
Bajaj Auto Live Updates
BAJAJ AUTO
Bajaj Auto August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4624.8
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 4576. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, with a bid and offer quantity of 0. The stock has an open interest of 2,709,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4637.15 on last trading day
On the last day of Bajaj Auto's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4919. The closing price for the day was ₹4637.15.
