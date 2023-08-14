comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 4637.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4596.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 4674.1 and closed at 4637.15. The stock reached a high of 4674.1 and a low of 4578.4. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 130059.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 4919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.4%
3 Months-3.79%
6 Months20.03%
YTD27.18%
1 Year14.02%
14 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:24:41 AM IST

Bajaj Auto August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4624.8

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 4576. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, with a bid and offer quantity of 0. The stock has an open interest of 2,709,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:08:25 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4637.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Auto's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4919. The closing price for the day was 4637.15.

