Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 4808.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4766.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 4817.8 and a close price of 4819.35. The stock had a high of 4845.75 and a low of 4801.05. The market capitalization of the company was 136,118.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4988.55, while the 52-week low was 3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4766.1, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹4808.05

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4766.1. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.95, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

14 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4819.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Auto's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2180. The closing price for the day was 4819.35.

