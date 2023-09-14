Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹4817.8 and a close price of ₹4819.35. The stock had a high of ₹4845.75 and a low of ₹4801.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹136,118.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4988.55, while the 52-week low was ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2180 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹4766.1. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.95, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.
On the last day of Bajaj Auto's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2180. The closing price for the day was ₹4819.35.
