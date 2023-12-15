Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 6337.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6378.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 6343.3 and a close price of 6318.8. The stock had a high of 6360 and a low of 6284.45. The market capitalization of the company is 179754.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6328.15 and the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 55898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6378.1, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹6337.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6378.1. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 40.95.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months25.21%
6 Months34.17%
YTD75.19%
1 Year73.46%
15 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6340.1, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹6337.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6340.1. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

15 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6318.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,898. The closing price for the day was 6,318.8.

