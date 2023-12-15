Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees bullish trading today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹6343.3 and a close price of ₹6318.8. The stock had a high of ₹6360 and a low of ₹6284.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹179754.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6328.15 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 55898 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6378.1. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 40.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|25.21%
|6 Months
|34.17%
|YTD
|75.19%
|1 Year
|73.46%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6340.1. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,898. The closing price for the day was ₹6,318.8.
