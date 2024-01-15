Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 7294.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7300.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 7374.95 and closed at 7294.5 on the last day. The stock reached its high of 7374.95 and a low of 7252.65. The company has a market capitalization of 206,726.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7420, while the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 20,856 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7294.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 20,856 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 7,294.5.

