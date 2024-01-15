Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7374.95 and closed at ₹7294.5 on the last day. The stock reached its high of ₹7374.95 and a low of ₹7252.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹206,726.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7420, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 20,856 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7294.5 on last trading day
