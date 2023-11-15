Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 5428.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5420 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5422.3 and closed at 5428.3. The stock's highest price for the day was 5434.1, while the lowest price was 5398.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 153364.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65, and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the day was 890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

