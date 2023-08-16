Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 4596.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4603.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4598.95 and closed at 4596.45. The stock had a high of 4630.75 and a low of 4544. The company's market capitalization is 130,269.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4603.85, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹4596.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4603.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.16. The net change in the stock price is 7.4.

16 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4596.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 2,887 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,596.45.

