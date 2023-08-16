Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Gains Ground in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4598.95 and closed at ₹4596.45. The stock had a high of ₹4630.75 and a low of ₹4544. The company's market capitalization is ₹130,269.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2887 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4603.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.16. The net change in the stock price is 7.4.
