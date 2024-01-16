Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 7300.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7333.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 7377.85 and closed at 7300.2. The stock had a high of 7419.65 and a low of 7305.4. The company's market capitalization is 207,662.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7420 and 3522, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 20,825 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7333.25, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹7300.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7333.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 33.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7300.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Auto BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 20,825. The closing price of the shares was 7,300.2.

