Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Gains Ground in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5500 and closed at ₹5422.3. The highest trading price was ₹5551.05, while the lowest was ₹5462. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹156165.62 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹5514.65 and a low of ₹3522. In terms of trading volume, 3467 shares were exchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|20.1%
|6 Months
|22.24%
|YTD
|53.11%
|1 Year
|47.09%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5519. It has experienced a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 96.7.
