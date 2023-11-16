Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 5422.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5519 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5500 and closed at 5422.3. The highest trading price was 5551.05, while the lowest was 5462. The company's market capitalization stood at 156165.62 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 5514.65 and a low of 3522. In terms of trading volume, 3467 shares were exchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months20.1%
6 Months22.24%
YTD53.11%
1 Year47.09%
16 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5519, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹5422.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5519. It has experienced a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 96.7.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5422.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,467. The closing price for the day was 5,422.3.

