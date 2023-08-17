comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 4614.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4591.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4616.15 and closed at 4614.75. The highest price reached during the day was 4616.15, while the lowest price was 4560.1. The market capitalization of the company is 129926.94 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 4988.55 and a low of 3462.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 2652 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:27:03 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4614.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,652 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,614.75.

