Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 4614.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4591.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4616.15 and closed at ₹4614.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4616.15, while the lowest price was ₹4560.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹129926.94 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹4988.55 and a low of ₹3462.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 2652 shares on the last day.
17 Aug 2023, 08:27:03 AM IST
