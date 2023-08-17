Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4616.15 and closed at ₹4614.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4616.15, while the lowest price was ₹4560.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹129926.94 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹4988.55 and a low of ₹3462.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 2652 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4614.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,652 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,614.75.