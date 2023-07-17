Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 4858.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4849.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 4938.95 and a closing price of 4865.55. The highest price reached during the day was 4938.95, while the lowest price was 4852.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently at 137,488.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4849.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4849.05. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.85, suggesting a decrease of 9.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4845.15, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4845.15. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.75, which means the stock price has decreased by 13.75.

17 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4851, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is 4851. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, indicating a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4868.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4868.5 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 9.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the net change in the stock price is 9.6.

17 Jul 2023, 12:09 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4868.4, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4868.4. The percent change is 0.2% and the net change is 9.5.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4867.65, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4867.65, with a percent change of 0.18. The net change is 8.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% and the net change in price is 8.75.

17 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4870, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4870 with a percent change of 0.23. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4868.3, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4868.3 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 9.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% from its previous closing price and has gained 9.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4865.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4865.15. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.25.

17 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4862.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4862.75 with a net change of 3.85. The percent change is 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4842.4, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4842.4, with a net change of -16.5 and a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 16.5 and the percentage decrease is 0.34%.

17 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4848.5, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4848.5, which has decreased by 0.21% or -10.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4862, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4862 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% and the net change is 3.1.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4850, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4850, with a net change of -8.9 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4852.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4852.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.8, suggesting a decrease of 6.8 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4893.75, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4893.75. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 34.85.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4859, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹4865.55

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4859, with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, which represents the decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4865.55 yesterday

The volume of shares traded for Bajaj Auto on the last day was 39898. The closing price for the stock was 4865.55.

