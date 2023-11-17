Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 5536.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5563.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 5515 and closed at 5536.85, with a high of 5582.3 and a low of 5496.1. The market cap stood at 157413.48 cr, with a 52-week high of 5551.05 and a 52-week low of 3522. The BSE volume was 5675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:40 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5536.85 on last trading day

The Bajaj Auto BSE volume for the last day was 5675 shares, and the closing price was 5536.85.

