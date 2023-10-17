comScore
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's 5077.75
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

24 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 5077.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5140.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5053 and closed at 5053.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 5099, while the lowest price was 5037. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 143,600.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2, and the 52-week low is 3521. On the BSE, a total of 4789 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded.

17 Oct 2023, 06:31:34 PM IST

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5140.6, representing a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 62.85. Yesterday's closing price was 5077.75.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23:51 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5140.662.851.245272.23522.0145457.06
Eicher Motors3496.3511.150.323886.02835.9595618.73
TVS Motor Co1609.07.350.461616.9968.076441.52
Hero Motocorp3171.811.70.373242.852246.7563385.16
Tube Investments Of India2993.4-19.15-0.643737.152375.0557808.86
17 Oct 2023, 05:34:08 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5067.1 and the high price is 5149.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:46:04 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 13% YoY; lower volumes to drag revenue growth

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Preview: The overall automobile sector witnessed flattish volume growth in Q2FY24 on back of decline in two-wheeler and tractor segments. Commodity costs continued to remain benign during the quarter, which should continue to aid margins of the auto companies.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/bajaj-auto-q2-results-preview-net-profit-likely-to-rise-13-yoy-lower-volumes-to-drag-revenue-growth-11697536540708.html

17 Oct 2023, 03:30:27 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Bajaj Auto Ltd stock is 3520.05, while the 52 week high price is 5274.90.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20:11 PM IST

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5144.6, with a percent change of 1.32%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32%. The net change is 66.85, which means the stock has increased by 66.85.

17 Oct 2023, 02:46:27 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 59.9 (+30.36%) & 108.0 (+27.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.0 (-37.6%) & 25.5 (-47.26%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:35:32 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5138.6560.91.25272.23522.0145401.88
Eicher Motors3496.711.50.333886.02835.9595628.3
TVS Motor Co1607.45.750.361616.9968.076365.5
Hero Motocorp3176.316.20.513242.852246.7563475.09
Tube Investments Of India3020.858.30.283737.152375.0558338.98
17 Oct 2023, 02:23:13 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5108.4 as against previous close of 5094.35

Bajaj Auto, a leading automobile manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5144.05. The bid price stands at INR 5157.25, with a bid quantity of 250. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 5159.7, with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2,334,000, indicating strong market interest and potential trading activity.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21:01 PM IST

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5137.05, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 59.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 59.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:15:32 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5067.1, while the high price is 5149.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:48:00 PM IST

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5138.95 with a percent change of 1.21. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.21% from its previous closing price. Additionally, the net change for the stock is 61.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 61.2 from its previous closing price.

Click here for Bajaj Auto AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:40:18 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5053.37
10 Days5026.52
20 Days5039.91
50 Days4822.23
100 Days4783.19
300 Days4352.05
17 Oct 2023, 01:22:55 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 105.05 (+23.81%) & 56.2 (+22.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 61.45 (-31.53%) & 29.35 (-39.3%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:19:29 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is 5067.1, while the high price is 5134.6.

17 Oct 2023, 01:07:45 PM IST

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5127, which represents a net change of 49.25 and a percent change of 0.97. This means that the stock price has increased by 49.25 points or 0.97% from its previous value.

Click here for Bajaj Auto News

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:17 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:38 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5122.044.250.875272.23522.0144930.76
Eicher Motors3502.917.70.513886.02835.9595797.86
TVS Motor Co1608.56.850.431616.9968.076417.76
Hero Motocorp3180.4520.350.643242.852246.7563558.02
Tube Investments Of India3004.05-8.5-0.283737.152375.0558014.54
17 Oct 2023, 12:23:32 PM IST

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is 5125, representing a 0.93% increase. The net change in the stock price is 47.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17:33 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5067.1, while the high price reached 5134.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:04:02 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 102.25 (+20.51%) & 56.5 (+22.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.65 (-34.54%) & 65.0 (-27.58%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:32:49 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5108.4 as against previous close of 5094.35

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5104.1. The bid price is 5121.9 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 5124.5 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2311000.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14:31 AM IST

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5108.85, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 31.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:45 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is 5067.1, while the high price is 5115.55.

17 Oct 2023, 10:46:14 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 89.0 (+4.89%) & 46.15 (+0.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.7 (-24.1%) & 74.95 (-16.49%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:07 AM IST

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5104.3 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 26.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% from its previous value and has gained 26.55 points. Overall, it indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

17 Oct 2023, 10:19:56 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5067.1 and the high price is 5115.55.

17 Oct 2023, 09:51:39 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 09:04:51 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5075. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.95 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08:26 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5053.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 4789 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5053.05.

