Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's stocks surge in positive trade performance
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's stocks surge in positive trade performance

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 4596.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4657.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 4591.7 and a closing price of 4596.1. The stock reached a high of 4669.6 and a low of 4584.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 131784.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:36:49 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months-2.8%
6 Months19.23%
YTD28.81%
1 Year14.5%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:06:32 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4657.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹4596.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4657.4, which represents a 1.33% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 61.3.

18 Aug 2023, 08:14:13 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4596.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 2313 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 4596.1.

