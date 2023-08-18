Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's stocks surge in positive trade performance

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹4591.7 and a closing price of ₹4596.1. The stock reached a high of ₹4669.6 and a low of ₹4584.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹131784.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.