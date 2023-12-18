Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 6269.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6424.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 6340.1 and a close price of 6337.15. The stock reached a high of 6400 and a low of 6255.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently 177550.88 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 6400 and a low of 3522. On the BSE, 6121 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto December futures opened at 6300.0 as against previous close of 6311.8

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 6423.55. The bid price stands at 6434.15, while the offer price is 6437.15. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2363750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6424.9, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹6269.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6424.9 with a percent change of 2.47 and a net change of 155. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.47% and the value has increased by 155.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.28%
3 Months16.07%
6 Months35.18%
YTD73.54%
1 Year73.38%
18 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6269.9, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹6337.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6269.9, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -67.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.06% or a decline of 67.25.

18 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6337.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 6121 shares with a closing price of 6337.15.

