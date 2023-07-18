Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹4830.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4904.95 and a low of ₹4820.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹136,685.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. However, no shares were traded on the BSE on this day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4878, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 47.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and has gained 47.4 points.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4882, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4882, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 51.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 51.4.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4873.85, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4873.85. It has experienced a 0.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 43.25.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4871.2, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4871.2, which has increased by 0.84% or ₹40.6. Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4886.25, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4886.25, representing a 1.15% increase in value. This translates to a net change of ₹55.65.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4875.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4875.5, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 44.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Investors who hold shares in Bajaj Auto may see a positive impact on their investment. However, it is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate frequently, so it is advisable to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4870, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4870 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 39.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or ₹39.4.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4855.25, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4855.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 24.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has risen by ₹24.65. Overall, Bajaj Auto stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4863, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4863, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 32.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 32.4 points.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4833.5. It has experienced a 0.06 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹4858.9 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4833, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -25.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by ₹25.9. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4858.9 yesterday On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 5054 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4858.9.