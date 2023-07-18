Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 4830.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4878 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 0.0 and closed at 4830.6. The stock reached a high of 4904.95 and a low of 4820.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 136,685.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. However, no shares were traded on the BSE on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4878, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 47.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and has gained 47.4 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4882, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4882, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 51.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 51.4.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4873.85, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4873.85. It has experienced a 0.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 43.25.

18 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4871.2, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4871.2, which has increased by 0.84% or 40.6.

18 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4886.25, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4886.25, representing a 1.15% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 55.65.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4875.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4875.5, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 44.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Investors who hold shares in Bajaj Auto may see a positive impact on their investment. However, it is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate frequently, so it is advisable to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

18 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4870, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4870 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 39.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 39.4.

18 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4855.25, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4855.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 24.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has risen by 24.65. Overall, Bajaj Auto stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4863, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4863, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 32.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 32.4 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4833.5. It has experienced a 0.06 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

18 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹4858.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4833, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -25.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by 25.9. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Bajaj Auto.

18 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4858.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 5054 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4858.9.

