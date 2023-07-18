Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Soars in Positive Trading Session

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4878, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4878, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 47.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and has gained 47.4 points.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4882, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4882, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 51.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 51.4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4873.85, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4873.85. It has experienced a 0.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 43.25.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4871.2, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4871.2, which has increased by 0.84% or ₹40.6. Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4886.25, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4886.25, representing a 1.15% increase in value. This translates to a net change of ₹55.65.

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4875.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4875.5, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 44.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Investors who hold shares in Bajaj Auto may see a positive impact on their investment. However, it is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate frequently, so it is advisable to monitor the stock closely for any further changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4870, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4870 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 39.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or ₹39.4.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4855.25, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹4855.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 24.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has risen by ₹24.65. Overall, Bajaj Auto stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4863, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4863, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 32.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 32.4 points.

Bajaj Auto Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4830.6 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4833.5. It has experienced a 0.06 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4833, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹4858.9 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4833, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -25.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by ₹25.9. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Bajaj Auto.