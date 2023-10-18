comScore
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5146.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5140.6

26 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 5140.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5146.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 5098.95 and a close price of 5077.75. The stock reached a high of 5149.95 and a low of 5067.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 145457.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 29258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:35:11 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5146.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5140.6

Today, Bajaj Auto's stock closed at a price of 5146.5, which represents a net change of 5.9 and a percent change of 0.11. Yesterday, the stock closed at a price of 5140.6.

18 Oct 2023, 06:22:03 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5146.55.90.115272.23522.0145624.01
Eicher Motors3491.35-8.45-0.243886.02835.9595481.99
TVS Motor Co1596.45-13.3-0.831616.9968.075845.28
Hero Motocorp3152.0-19.8-0.623242.852246.7562989.48
Tube Investments Of India2979.0-14.4-0.483737.152375.0557530.77
18 Oct 2023, 05:42:12 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Auto stock hit a low of 5125.25 and a high of 5198.8 during the current trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25:32 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5132. The bid price and quantity are 5141.4 and 250 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 5144.9 and 250. The stock has an open interest of 2,376,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:30 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Bajaj Auto Ltd stock is 3520.05, while the 52-week high price is 5274.90.

18 Oct 2023, 03:13:27 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5132, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹5140.6

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5132. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decrease of 8.6 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44:40 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.2 (-12.87%) & 76.55 (-10.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.35 (-26.16%) & 43.0 (-19.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:38:11 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5140.662.851.245272.23522.0145457.06
Eicher Motors3496.3511.150.323886.02835.9595618.73
TVS Motor Co1609.07.350.461616.9968.076441.52
Hero Motocorp3171.811.70.373242.852246.7563385.16
Tube Investments Of India2993.4-19.15-0.643737.152375.0557808.86
18 Oct 2023, 02:36:42 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

As of the current data, Bajaj Auto stock is priced at 5140.6, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 62.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.24% or 62.85.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:55 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Auto stock reached a low of 5067.1 and a high of 5149.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10:33 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5141.25. The bid price is 5173.9 and the offer price is 5175.2. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is also 250. The stock has an open interest of 2393500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:54:19 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is at 5140.6, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 62.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider investing in Bajaj Auto.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:42:15 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5067.86
10 Days5028.05
20 Days5051.69
50 Days4827.19
100 Days4788.97
300 Days4359.32
18 Oct 2023, 01:30:10 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 62.9 (-0.71%) & 89.3 (+3.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.35 (-34.21%) & 38.6 (-27.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:20:37 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5140.6 with a percent change of 1.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 62.85, indicating that the stock price has increased by 62.85.

18 Oct 2023, 01:16:00 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5067.1 and the high price was 5149.95.

18 Oct 2023, 12:51:40 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:37:48 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

As of the latest data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5140.6. It has seen a percent change of 1.24, which corresponds to a net change of 62.85.

18 Oct 2023, 12:30:34 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5140.662.851.245272.23522.0145457.06
Eicher Motors3496.3511.150.323886.02835.9595618.73
TVS Motor Co1609.07.350.461616.9968.076441.52
Hero Motocorp3171.811.70.373242.852246.7563385.16
Tube Investments Of India2993.4-19.15-0.643737.152375.0557808.86
18 Oct 2023, 12:27:37 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9997
Buy12121215
Hold16161615
Sell5443
Strong Sell1222
18 Oct 2023, 12:22:12 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5067.1 and the high price was 5149.95.

18 Oct 2023, 12:07:16 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 65.5 (+3.39%) & 90.5 (+5.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.95 (-35.81%) & 36.05 (-32.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:46:22 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5140.6, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 62.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.24% or 62.85.

18 Oct 2023, 11:31:39 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5140.662.851.245272.23522.0145457.06
Eicher Motors3496.3511.150.323886.02835.9595618.73
TVS Motor Co1609.07.350.461616.9968.076441.52
Hero Motocorp3171.811.70.373242.852246.7563385.16
Tube Investments Of India2993.4-19.15-0.643737.152375.0557808.86
18 Oct 2023, 11:20:43 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4

Bajaj Auto, currently trading at a spot price of 5141.25, has a bid price of 5190.65 and an offer price of 5193.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 250 each. The stock has an open interest of 2384250. Bajaj Auto is a well-known automobile company and these figures indicate the current trading activity surrounding its stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:17:59 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Bajaj Auto stock is 5149.95 and the low is 5067.1.

18 Oct 2023, 11:15:04 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5140.6 with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 62.85. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.24% or 62.85 from its previous value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:47:21 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 72.0 (+13.65%) & 99.85 (+16.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.85 (-56.34%) & 29.55 (-44.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:48 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5140.6, which represents a 1.24% increase. The net change in the stock price is 62.85.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:31:39 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5140.662.851.245272.23522.0145457.06
Eicher Motors3496.3511.150.323886.02835.9595618.73
TVS Motor Co1609.07.350.461616.9968.076441.52
Hero Motocorp3171.811.70.373242.852246.7563385.16
Tube Investments Of India2993.4-19.15-0.643737.152375.0557808.86
18 Oct 2023, 10:19:55 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5067.1, while the high price reached 5149.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:02:25 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4

Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 5141.25. The bid price is 5175.0 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 5176.75 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a high open interest of 2346500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:52:43 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:43:22 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5140.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.24, with a net change of 62.85.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 09:39:20 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months6.36%
6 Months22.14%
YTD42.18%
1 Year41.67%
18 Oct 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Q2 Results today: Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, among 32 firms to post earnings

Q2 earnings: 32 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, IIFL, LTI Mindtree and Persistent, to announce quarter results today

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-bajaj-auto-wipro-indusind-bank-among-32-firms-to-post-earnings-11697597413341.html

18 Oct 2023, 09:18:11 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5140.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5077.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5140.6, with a 1.24% increase. This translates to a net change of 62.85.

18 Oct 2023, 08:10:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5077.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 29,258. The closing price for the stock was 5,077.75.

