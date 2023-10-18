Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 5146.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's 5140.6

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5146.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5140.6 Today, Bajaj Auto's stock closed at a price of ₹5146.5, which represents a net change of 5.9 and a percent change of 0.11. Yesterday, the stock closed at a price of ₹5140.6.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5146.5 5.9 0.11 5272.2 3522.0 145624.01 Eicher Motors 3491.35 -8.45 -0.24 3886.0 2835.95 95481.99 TVS Motor Co 1596.45 -13.3 -0.83 1616.9 968.0 75845.28 Hero Motocorp 3152.0 -19.8 -0.62 3242.85 2246.75 62989.48 Tube Investments Of India 2979.0 -14.4 -0.48 3737.15 2375.05 57530.77

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Auto stock hit a low of ₹5125.25 and a high of ₹5198.8 during the current trading day.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5132. The bid price and quantity are 5141.4 and 250 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 5144.9 and 250. The stock has an open interest of 2,376,000.

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Bajaj Auto Ltd stock is 3520.05, while the 52-week high price is 5274.90.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.2 (-12.87%) & ₹76.55 (-10.99%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.35 (-26.16%) & ₹43.0 (-19.4%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5140.6 62.85 1.24 5272.2 3522.0 145457.06 Eicher Motors 3496.35 11.15 0.32 3886.0 2835.95 95618.73 TVS Motor Co 1609.0 7.35 0.46 1616.9 968.0 76441.52 Hero Motocorp 3171.8 11.7 0.37 3242.85 2246.75 63385.16 Tube Investments Of India 2993.4 -19.15 -0.64 3737.15 2375.05 57808.86

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5141.25. The bid price is 5173.9 and the offer price is 5175.2. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is also 250. The stock has an open interest of 2393500.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5067.86 10 Days 5028.05 20 Days 5051.69 50 Days 4827.19 100 Days 4788.97 300 Days 4359.32

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹62.9 (-0.71%) & ₹89.3 (+3.84%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.35 (-34.21%) & ₹38.6 (-27.65%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 7 Buy 12 12 12 15 Hold 16 16 16 15 Sell 5 4 4 3 Strong Sell 1 2 2 2

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹65.5 (+3.39%) & ₹90.5 (+5.23%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.95 (-35.81%) & ₹36.05 (-32.43%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4 Bajaj Auto, currently trading at a spot price of 5141.25, has a bid price of 5190.65 and an offer price of 5193.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 250 each. The stock has an open interest of 2384250.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹72.0 (+13.65%) & ₹99.85 (+16.1%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.85 (-56.34%) & ₹29.55 (-44.61%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5161.0 as against previous close of 5160.4 Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 5141.25. The bid price is 5175.0 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 5176.75 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a high open interest of 2346500.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.06% 3 Months 6.36% 6 Months 22.14% YTD 42.18% 1 Year 41.67%

Q2 Results today: Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, among 32 firms to post earnings Q2 earnings: 32 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, IIFL, LTI Mindtree and Persistent, to announce quarter results today https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-bajaj-auto-wipro-indusind-bank-among-32-firms-to-post-earnings-11697597413341.html

