Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 6.25 %. The stock closed at 4842.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5145 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4864 and closed at 4842.15. The stock's high for the day was 5148.35, while the low was 4864. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto was 145581.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 5148.35, and the 52-week low was 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 35646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4842.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 35,646 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,842.15.

