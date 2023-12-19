Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 2.8 %. The stock closed at 6269.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6445.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.