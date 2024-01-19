Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7159.85 and closed at ₹7165.35. The stock reached a high of ₹7187.45 and a low of ₹7073 during the day. Bajaj Auto's market capitalization is ₹200,835.33 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7420, while the 52-week low is ₹3551.2. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto's shares was 8894.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.