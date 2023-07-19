comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Surges in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 4856.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4859.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4882.95 and closed at 4830.6. The highest price reached during the day was 4898.4, while the lowest was 4829.75. The market capitalization of the company is 137,701.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,993 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:32:34 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4859.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4859.45. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:09 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4860.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4860.45. There has been a 0.08% change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.05.

19 Jul 2023, 10:01:50 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4862.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4862.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 6.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% or 6.1 points. This information indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement in price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:46:42 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4853.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4853.8, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:33:23 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4854.75, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4854.75. It has experienced a small decrease with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -1.65.

19 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:15:18 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4875, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4875, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 18.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the net change in price is 18.6.

19 Jul 2023, 09:02:32 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4866.5, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹4830.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4866.5. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 35.9.

19 Jul 2023, 08:08:55 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4830.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 20,993 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 4,830.6.

