Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Sees Optimistic Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 4.05 %. The stock closed at 5143.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5352.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5140.65 and closed at 5140.6. The stock's highest price for the day was 5198.8, while the lowest price was 5125.25. The company's market capitalization is 145624.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5272.2, and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the day was 66774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5352.25, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹5143.8

Bajaj Auto stock is currently trading at a price of 5352.25. It has experienced a 4.05% percent change, resulting in a net change of 208.45.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months8.48%
6 Months20.43%
YTD42.07%
1 Year42.26%
19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price rallies 4% to hit 52-week high after strong Q2 results; Should you buy?

Auto major Bajaj Auto reported a standalone net profit of 1,836.14 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 20% from 1,530 crore in the year-ago period.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-auto-share-price-rallies-4-to-hit-52-week-high-after-strong-q2-results-should-you-buy-11697687298468.html

19 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5146.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5140.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5146.5 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 5.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5140.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,774. The closing price for the stock was 5,140.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.