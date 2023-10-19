Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Sees Optimistic Trading

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5140.65 and closed at ₹5140.6. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹5198.8, while the lowest price was ₹5125.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹145624.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5272.2, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the day was 66774 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|8.48%
|6 Months
|20.43%
|YTD
|42.07%
|1 Year
|42.26%
Auto major Bajaj Auto reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,836.14 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 20% from ₹1,530 crore in the year-ago period.
