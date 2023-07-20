Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto shares plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 4856.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4822.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4848.8 and closed at 4856.4. The highest price reached during the day was 4902.2, while the lowest was 4820. The company's market capitalization is 136,466.09 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4988.55 and 3462.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4822.85, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹4856.4

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4822.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4856.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto recorded a volume of 23,603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,856.4.

