Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 5550.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5626 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 5473.05 and closed at 5550.35. The highest price reached during the day was 5676.25, while the lowest was 5473.05. The company's market cap is 159,193.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for Bajaj Auto are 5676.25 and 3522 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5550.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5631. The closing price for the day was 5550.35.

