Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 5483.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5466.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 5268.9 and a close price of 5143.8. The stock reached a high of 5496.85 and a low of 5244.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently at 155,172.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 98,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5466.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹5483.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5466.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.32% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -17.5.

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.36%
3 Months15.94%
6 Months27.08%
YTD51.62%
1 Year49.97%
20 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5483.9, up 6.61% from yesterday's ₹5143.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5483.9, showing a percent change of 6.61. This indicates that the stock has increased by 6.61% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 340.1, meaning that it has increased by 340.1.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5143.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 98,936 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,143.8.

