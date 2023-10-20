Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹5268.9 and a close price of ₹5143.8. The stock reached a high of ₹5496.85 and a low of ₹5244.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently at ₹155,172.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 98,936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5466.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.32% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -17.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.36%
|3 Months
|15.94%
|6 Months
|27.08%
|YTD
|51.62%
|1 Year
|49.97%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5483.9, showing a percent change of 6.61. This indicates that the stock has increased by 6.61% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 340.1, meaning that it has increased by ₹340.1.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 98,936 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,143.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!