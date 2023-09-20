Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 5132.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5177.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto had a relatively stable day in the stock market, with an opening price of 5129 and a closing price of 5132.1. The stock had a high of 5272.2 and a low of 5092.4. The market capitalization of the company is 146,491.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5148.35, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,151 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5132.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,151. The closing price for the stock was 5,132.1.

