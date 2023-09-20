Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

Bajaj Auto had a relatively stable day in the stock market, with an opening price of ₹5129 and a closing price of ₹5132.1. The stock had a high of ₹5272.2 and a low of ₹5092.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹146,491.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5148.35, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,151 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5132.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,151. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,132.1.