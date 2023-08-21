Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 4657.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4613 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4617.1 and closed at 4657.15. The stock reached a high of 4638.8 and a low of 4595.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 130,528.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4988.55, while the 52-week low was 3462.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 3315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4613, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹4657.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4613, which represents a decrease of 0.95%. The net change in the stock price is -44.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4657.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 3315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4657.15.

