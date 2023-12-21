Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 6362.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6266.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 6447.6 and closed at 6422.25. The stock reached a high of 6463.95 and a low of 6351 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 180,116.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6485.1 and 3522 respectively. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 5454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6266.8, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹6362.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6266.8 with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.51%. The net change is -95.85, which means the stock price has decreased by 95.85.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months16.34%
6 Months36.87%
YTD76.01%
1 Year76.12%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6270.35, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹6362.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6270.35 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -92.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.45% and the net change is a decrease of 92.3.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6422.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 5454 shares. The closing price for the stock was 6422.25.

