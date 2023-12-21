Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet in today's trading session

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹6447.6 and closed at ₹6422.25. The stock reached a high of ₹6463.95 and a low of ₹6351 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹180,116.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6485.1 and ₹3522 respectively. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 5454 shares.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6266.8 with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.51%. The net change is -95.85, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹95.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|16.34%
|6 Months
|36.87%
|YTD
|76.01%
|1 Year
|76.12%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6270.35 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -92.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.45% and the net change is a decrease of ₹92.3.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 5454 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹6422.25.
