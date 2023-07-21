Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto faces downward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 4866.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4845.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was 4800.15, and it closed at 4866.75. The stock reached a high of 4875.9 and a low of 4800.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently 137,508.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto on the last day was 1216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4845.3, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹4866.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4845.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.44% or -21.45 points.

21 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4866.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 1216 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4866.75.

