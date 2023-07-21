Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 4866.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4851.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 4800.15 and closed at 4866.75. The stock reached a high of 4875.9 and a low of 4800.15. The market capitalization of the company is 137057.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4851.25, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4866.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4851.25 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and has a net decrease of 15.5.

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4846, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4866.75

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4846, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -20.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% or 20.75. Overall, the stock price for Bajaj Auto has experienced a slight decline.

21 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4843, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹4866.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4843. It has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -23.75, suggesting a decrease of 23.75 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4845, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹4866.75

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4845, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -21.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the actual decrease in value is 21.75. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4866.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto on the BSE had a volume of 1609 shares. The closing price for the day was 4866.75.

