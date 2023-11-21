Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks soar in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 5651.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5672 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5653.35 and closed at 5629.8. The highest price reached during the day was 5672.25, while the lowest was 5610.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto stands at 159,589.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5676.25 and the 52-week low is 3522. BSE recorded a volume of 2303 shares for Bajaj Auto.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5650.1, while the high price reached 5704.85.

21 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto November futures opened at 5687.65 as against previous close of 5659.1

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5682.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 5685.0, while the offer price is at 5688.7. The offer quantity stands at 250, while the bid quantity is at 125. The stock has an open interest of 2532875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5672, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5651.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5672, which has increased by 0.37% or 20.95 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months21.72%
6 Months24.91%
YTD56.25%
1 Year55.53%
21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5651.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5651.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5651.05. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5629.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2303. The closing price for the day was 5629.8.

