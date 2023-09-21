Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Auto was ₹5177.15, with a close price of the same value. The stock reached a high of ₹5262 and a low of ₹5163.15. Its market capitalization stands at ₹146,760.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5272.2 and ₹3462.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20177 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5186.65 with a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹9.5.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 20177 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5177.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!