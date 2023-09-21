Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 5177.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5186.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Auto was 5177.15, with a close price of the same value. The stock reached a high of 5262 and a low of 5163.15. Its market capitalization stands at 146,760.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5272.2 and 3462.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5186.65, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹5177.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5186.65 with a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 9.5.

21 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5177.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 20177 shares. The closing price for the day was 5177.15.

