Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Auto was ₹5177.15, with a close price of the same value. The stock reached a high of ₹5262 and a low of ₹5163.15. Its market capitalization stands at ₹146,760.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5272.2 and ₹3462.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.