Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 4613.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4595 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's open price was 4682.25, close price was 4613.75, high was 4682.25, and low was 4592.6. The market capitalization is 130018.91 crore. The 52-week high is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4595, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹4613.75

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4595, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -18.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the actual decrease in value is 18.75.

22 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4613.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 2169 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4613.75.

