Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock slumps in trading today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹6270.35 and closed at ₹6362.65. The stock reached a high of ₹6344.95 and a low of ₹6232.35. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently ₹177,572.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6485.1, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. In terms of trading volume, 6663 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.