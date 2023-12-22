Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock slumps in trading today

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 6362.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6270.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 6270.35 and closed at 6362.65. The stock reached a high of 6344.95 and a low of 6232.35. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently 177,572.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6485.1, while the 52-week low is 3522. In terms of trading volume, 6663 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6270.65, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹6362.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6270.65 with a percent change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.45% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -92, indicating a decrease of 92. Overall, the stock price of Bajaj Auto has experienced a slight decline.

22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6362.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 6663 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 6362.65.

