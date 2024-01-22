 Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plummets in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 7136.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7114 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 7180.1 and closed at 7136.25. The stock reached a high of 7187.9 and a low of 7051.05. The market capitalization of the company is 201454.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7420 and 3551.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4860 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:26 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 12.95 (-49.41%) & 19.95 (-49.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 6800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 62.0 (+60.21%) & 21.0 (+46.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:15 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto7114.0-22.25-0.317420.03551.2201295.87
Eicher Motors3698.4-1.3-0.044201.72835.95101144.42
TVS Motor Co2012.05-25.3-1.242104.0968.095589.9
Hero Motocorp4410.010.950.254450.82246.7588129.32
Tube Investments Of India4059.0201.75.234067.952375.0578387.85
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:54 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 7051.05, while the high price is 7187.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:28:49 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7114, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹7136.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7114, with a 0.31% decrease in value. This represents a net change of -22.25.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17:51 AM IST

Bajaj Auto January futures opened at 7180.0 as against previous close of 7165.2

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 7095.15. The bid price is 7070.75 and the offer price is 7088.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest stands at 1,712,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:11 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:28 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.27%
3 Months18.61%
6 Months46.76%
YTD4.99%
1 Year99.57%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:13 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:19:26 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7136.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 4860 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7136.25.

