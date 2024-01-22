Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7180.1 and closed at ₹7136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹7187.9 and a low of ₹7051.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹201454.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7420 and ₹3551.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4860 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹12.95 (-49.41%) & ₹19.95 (-49.94%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹62.0 (+60.21%) & ₹21.0 (+46.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 7114.0 -22.25 -0.31 7420.0 3551.2 201295.87 Eicher Motors 3698.4 -1.3 -0.04 4201.7 2835.95 101144.42 TVS Motor Co 2012.05 -25.3 -1.24 2104.0 968.0 95589.9 Hero Motocorp 4410.0 10.95 0.25 4450.8 2246.75 88129.32 Tube Investments Of India 4059.0 201.7 5.23 4067.95 2375.05 78387.85

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹7051.05, while the high price is ₹7187.9.

Bajaj Auto January futures opened at 7180.0 as against previous close of 7165.2 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of ₹7095.15. The bid price is ₹7070.75 and the offer price is ₹7088.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest stands at 1,712,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.27% 3 Months 18.61% 6 Months 46.76% YTD 4.99% 1 Year 99.57%

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7136.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 4860 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹7136.25.