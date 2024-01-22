Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹7180.1 and closed at ₹7136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹7187.9 and a low of ₹7051.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹201454.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7420 and ₹3551.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4860 shares on the BSE.
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹12.95 (-49.41%) & ₹19.95 (-49.94%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹62.0 (+60.21%) & ₹21.0 (+46.34%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|7114.0
|-22.25
|-0.31
|7420.0
|3551.2
|201295.87
|Eicher Motors
|3698.4
|-1.3
|-0.04
|4201.7
|2835.95
|101144.42
|TVS Motor Co
|2012.05
|-25.3
|-1.24
|2104.0
|968.0
|95589.9
|Hero Motocorp
|4410.0
|10.95
|0.25
|4450.8
|2246.75
|88129.32
|Tube Investments Of India
|4059.0
|201.7
|5.23
|4067.95
|2375.05
|78387.85
The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹7051.05, while the high price is ₹7187.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.27%
|3 Months
|18.61%
|6 Months
|46.76%
|YTD
|4.99%
|1 Year
|99.57%
