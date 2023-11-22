Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 5651.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5687.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5651.05 and a closing price of 5651.05. The stock had a high of 5704.85 and a low of 5650.1. The market capitalization stood at 160,932.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5676.25, while the 52-week low was 3522. The volume on the BSE was 10,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

