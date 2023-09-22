Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5151.45 and closed at ₹5186.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹5183.8 and the low was ₹5070.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹143,890.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 36,852 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.76%
|3 Months
|5.28%
|6 Months
|31.64%
|YTD
|40.63%
|1 Year
|36.31%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5085.25. It has experienced a decrease of 1.96% in value, resulting in a net change of -101.4.
