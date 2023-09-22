Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 5186.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5085.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5151.45 and closed at 5186.65. The stock's high for the day was 5183.8 and the low was 5070.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 143,890.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 36,852 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.76%
3 Months5.28%
6 Months31.64%
YTD40.63%
1 Year36.31%
22 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5085.25, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹5186.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5085.25. It has experienced a decrease of 1.96% in value, resulting in a net change of -101.4.

22 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5186.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,852. The closing price for the day was 5,186.65.

