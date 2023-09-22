Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5151.45 and closed at ₹5186.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹5183.8 and the low was ₹5070.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹143,890.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 36,852 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.