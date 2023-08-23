comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 4627.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4642.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4610.1 and closed at 4609.8. The stock's highest price during the day was 4638.55, while the lowest price was 4598.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 131,251.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2020 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:40:15 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4642.75, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹4627.35

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4642.75 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 15.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the net change is a positive value of 15.4.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months-2.21%
6 Months20.62%
YTD28.0%
1 Year14.52%
23 Aug 2023, 09:03:59 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4638.55, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹4609.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4638.55, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 28.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.62% and the price has increased by 28.75.

23 Aug 2023, 08:05:18 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4609.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Auto on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2020. The closing price of the shares was 4609.8.

