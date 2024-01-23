 Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Head Upwards in Today's Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Head Upwards in Today's Trading

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 7114 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7162.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 7066 and a closing price of 7114. The stock experienced no change in its high and low prices, which were both 7066. The market capitalization of the company is 200094.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7420, while the 52-week low is 3551.2. The BSE volume for the day was 72 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:20:40 AM IST

Bajaj Auto January futures opened at 7078.15 as against previous close of 7086.95

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 7147.7. The bid price stands at 7167.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 7173.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 1,744,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:17:38 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7162.15, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹7114

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7162.15, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 48.15. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14:27 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today is 6946.9, while the high price is 7210.

23 Jan 2024, 10:54:26 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 7200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 98.0 (+90.66%) & 63.3 (+130.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 6900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 25.4 (-58.05%) & 15.15 (-55.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38:12 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto7185.6571.651.017420.03551.2203323.26
Eicher Motors3707.158.750.244201.72835.95101383.72
TVS Motor Co2032.8520.81.032104.0968.096578.08
Hero Motocorp4470.4567.71.544450.82246.7589337.35
Tube Investments Of India4044.75-14.25-0.354067.952375.0578112.65
23 Jan 2024, 10:33:06 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7184, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹7114

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 7184, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 70. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 70 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:13:11 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock for the current day is 6946.9, while the high price is 7196.45.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04:59 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7152.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹7114

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7152.25, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 38.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% from its previous value and has gained 38.25 units.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03:11 AM IST

Bajaj Auto January futures opened at 7078.15 as against previous close of 7086.95

Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently 7148, with a bid price of 7174.0 and an offer price of 7174.95. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 1842125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:34:29 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.23%
3 Months18.35%
6 Months45.91%
YTD4.38%
1 Year98.59%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15:07 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7114 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72. The closing price for the shares was 7114.

