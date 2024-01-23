Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Head Upwards in Today's Trading

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹7066 and a closing price of ₹7114. The stock experienced no change in its high and low prices, which were both ₹7066. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200094.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7420, while the 52-week low is ₹3551.2. The BSE volume for the day was 72 shares.
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 7147.7. The bid price stands at 7167.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 7173.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 1,744,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7162.15, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 48.15. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today is ₹6946.9, while the high price is ₹7210.
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹98.0 (+90.66%) & ₹63.3 (+130.6%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹25.4 (-58.05%) & ₹15.15 (-55.11%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|7185.65
|71.65
|1.01
|7420.0
|3551.2
|203323.26
|Eicher Motors
|3707.15
|8.75
|0.24
|4201.7
|2835.95
|101383.72
|TVS Motor Co
|2032.85
|20.8
|1.03
|2104.0
|968.0
|96578.08
|Hero Motocorp
|4470.45
|67.7
|1.54
|4450.8
|2246.75
|89337.35
|Tube Investments Of India
|4044.75
|-14.25
|-0.35
|4067.95
|2375.05
|78112.65
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹7184, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 70. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 70 points.
The low price of Bajaj Auto stock for the current day is ₹6946.9, while the high price is ₹7196.45.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7152.25, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 38.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% from its previous value and has gained 38.25 units.
Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently 7148, with a bid price of 7174.0 and an offer price of 7174.95. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 1842125.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.23%
|3 Months
|18.35%
|6 Months
|45.91%
|YTD
|4.38%
|1 Year
|98.59%
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72. The closing price for the shares was ₹7114.
