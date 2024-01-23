Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Head Upwards in Today's Trading

Bajaj Auto January futures opened at 7078.15 as against previous close of 7086.95 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 7147.7. The bid price stands at 7167.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 7173.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 1,744,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7162.15, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹7114 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7162.15, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 48.15. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today is ₹6946.9, while the high price is ₹7210.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹98.0 (+90.66%) & ₹63.3 (+130.6%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹25.4 (-58.05%) & ₹15.15 (-55.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 7185.65 71.65 1.01 7420.0 3551.2 203323.26 Eicher Motors 3707.15 8.75 0.24 4201.7 2835.95 101383.72 TVS Motor Co 2032.85 20.8 1.03 2104.0 968.0 96578.08 Hero Motocorp 4470.45 67.7 1.54 4450.8 2246.75 89337.35 Tube Investments Of India 4044.75 -14.25 -0.35 4067.95 2375.05 78112.65

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7184, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹7114 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹7184, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 70. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 70 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Auto stock for the current day is ₹6946.9, while the high price is ₹7196.45.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7152.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹7114 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7152.25, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 38.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% from its previous value and has gained 38.25 units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto January futures opened at 7078.15 as against previous close of 7086.95 Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently 7148, with a bid price of 7174.0 and an offer price of 7174.95. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 1842125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.23% 3 Months 18.35% 6 Months 45.91% YTD 4.38% 1 Year 98.59%