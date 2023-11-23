Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 5685 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5755.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 5690 and closed at 5685. The high for the day was 5767 and the low was 5669.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 162,854.8 crore. The 52-week high is 5704.85 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 6364 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5669.95 and the high price is 5767.

23 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto November futures opened at 5800.0 as against previous close of 5775.1

Bajaj Auto, with a spot price of 5751.55, has a bid price of 5920.05 and an offer price of 5922.95. The offer quantity stands at 125, while the bid quantity matches at 125. The stock's open interest is recorded at 2840875, indicating the number of open contracts for this asset.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5755.4, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5685

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 5755.4. There has been a 1.24 percent change, with a net change of 70.4.

23 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.88%
3 Months22.3%
6 Months27.31%
YTD59.06%
1 Year58.92%
23 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5755.4, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹5685

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5755.4, which represents a 1.24% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 70.4.

23 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5685 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were a total of 6364 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5685.

