Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹5690 and closed at ₹5685. The high for the day was ₹5767 and the low was ₹5669.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹162,854.8 crore. The 52-week high is ₹5704.85 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 6364 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5669.95 and the high price is ₹5767.
Bajaj Auto, with a spot price of 5751.55, has a bid price of 5920.05 and an offer price of 5922.95. The offer quantity stands at 125, while the bid quantity matches at 125. The stock's open interest is recorded at 2840875, indicating the number of open contracts for this asset.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹5755.4. There has been a 1.24 percent change, with a net change of 70.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.88%
|3 Months
|22.3%
|6 Months
|27.31%
|YTD
|59.06%
|1 Year
|58.92%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5755.4, which represents a 1.24% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 70.4.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, there were a total of 6364 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5685.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!